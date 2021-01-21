New president Joe Biden brings slightly new look to Oval Office

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington (Alex Brandon/AP)

US President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office at the White House a slight makeover.

Mr Biden revealed the new decor as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.

The Oval Office of the White House has been newly redecorated (Alex Brandon/AP)

The Oval Office of the White House has been newly redecorated (Alex Brandon/AP)

History looms large in the Oval Office (Alex Brandon/AP)

History looms large in the Oval Office (Alex Brandon/AP)

The table behind the president's desk displays family photos and a bust of Cesar Chavez (Alex Brandon/AP)

The table behind the president's desk displays family photos and a bust of Cesar Chavez (Alex Brandon/AP)

A bust of Cesar Chavez, the labour leader and civil rights activist, is nestled among an array of framed family photos displayed on a desk behind the new president.

Also represented in sculptures are civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Rosa Parks.

A bust of civil rights leader Rosa Parks (Alex Brandon/AP)

A bust of civil rights leader Rosa Parks (Alex Brandon/AP)

Benjamin Franklin peers down at Mr Biden from a portrait on a nearby wall.

On the table is a bust of former president Harry Truman (Alex Brandon/AP)

On the table is a bust of former president Harry Truman (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Biden brought a dark blue rug out of storage to replace a lighter coloured one installed by former president Donald Trump.

One office feature remains: Mr Biden is using what is known as the Resolute Desk because it was built from oak used in the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute.

The Resolute Desk was built from oak used in HMS Resolute (Alex Brandon/AP)

The Resolute Desk was built from oak used in HMS Resolute (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Trump used that desk too.

PA Media