‘New possibilities’ emerge over new Italian government

Efforts by two populist parties to create a coalition government failed over the weekend after President Sergio Mattarella vetoed the economy minister proposed by the 5-Star Movement and League.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP)

Mr Mattarella then turned to Mr Cottarelli to form a neutral government of technocrats to lead Italy until early elections.

However, on Wednesday, Mr Cottarelli said in a statement that “new possibilities for the birth of a political government have emerged” during his consultations.