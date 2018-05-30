News World News

Wednesday 30 May 2018

‘New possibilities’ emerge over new Italian government

Efforts to create a coalition government featuring the 5-Star Movement and League parties have failed so far.

Premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli arrives at Montecitorio Palace (AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Italy’s premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli has said “new possibilities” have emerged to form a government based on the outcome of the March 4 elections.

Efforts by two populist parties to create a coalition government failed over the weekend after President Sergio Mattarella vetoed the economy minister proposed by the 5-Star Movement and League.

ipanews_9e8efd29-e548-4a6d-beb1-8b503325b40d_embedded756285
Italian president Sergio Mattarella (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP)

Mr Mattarella then turned to Mr Cottarelli to form a neutral government of technocrats to lead Italy until early elections.

However, on Wednesday, Mr Cottarelli said in a statement that “new possibilities for the birth of a political government have emerged” during his consultations.

The statement added: “This circumstance, also considering market tensions, has compelled him to wait for further developments.”

Press Association

