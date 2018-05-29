New Pompeii find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption

Pompeii officials released a photograph showing the skeleton protruding from beneath a large block of stone that may have been part of a door frame that had been “violently thrown by the volcanic cloud”.

The victim, who was over 30, had his thorax crushed. Archaeologists have not found the victim’s head.

Incroyable découverte à #Pompei, toujours dans la Regio V.



Le corps d'un homme écrasé par un gros bloc de pierre pendant sa tentative désespérée de fuir...



Les photos (via @pompeii_sites) évoquent de façon extrêmement frappante la violence de l'explosion...#archéologie pic.twitter.com/mw6qiMBJRr — Gaius Gracchus (@Tiberius_Caius) May 29, 2018

Officials said the man suffered an infection of the tibia, which may have caused walking difficulties, impeding his escape.