New Orleans shooting leaves 11 people wounded

A total of 11 people have been injured in a shooting in the French Quarter of New Orleans in the early hours of Sunday.

Two people are in a critical condition in hospital.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained.

People wait with their luggage to leave the area on Canal Street next to Bourbon Street near the scene of a shooting (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

Mr Ferguson said the 10 victims were taken to two hospitals and another walked in.

Further details about their conditions have yet to be released.

The shooting happened at about 3.20am on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.

Mr Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kenneth Culbreth told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that he had gone into a CVS pharmacy in the early morning hours to make a quick purchase.

Moments later, he walked out to a crime scene.

“On my way out of the CVS, I heard pops,” Mr Culbreth said.

“It was so many, I couldn’t keep count.”

Mr Culbreth spent the rest of the morning watching the scene, with law enforcement and several emergency vehicles moving in and out at a rapid pace.

