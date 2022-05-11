New Mexico fire costs top 65 million dollars as blaze moves closer to Taos

Johnny Trujillo, 53, talks about battling the blaze that destroyed both his sister’s home and his truck in the evacuation area near Mora, New Mexico (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican/AP)

Many homes near America’s largest wildfire have survived the latest barrage of howling winds and erratic flames.

But New Mexico’s governor said the risk of more destruction is high and that the long-term costs of recovering from the massive blaze will soar.

Two more days of strong winds and dangerously bone-dry conditions are forecast before some relief is expected on Friday.

Crews were most concerned on Tuesday night about the potential for the massive fire east of Santa Fe to spread farther north toward rural towns and mountain resort communities closer to Taos — about 20 miles from its current northern edge.

#CalfCanyonFire/#HermitsPeakFire evacuation update for Taos County:



The community of Angostura has been placed into GO status – GO means immediate mandatory evacuation.



The communities of Rock Wall, Las Mochas, and Sipapu have been placed into SET status.#NMfire — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) May 10, 2022

Gusty winds that grounded aerial attacks on Tuesday were pushing flames that direction along the the Sangre de Cristo Range on the southern edge of the Rocky Mountains stretching out of Colorado.

The main motorway north from Holman to Taos was closed and additional communities were placed on alert for potential evacuations.

“It is very active. This is a big push, a lot of energy right now,” fire spokesman Todd Abel warned on Tuesday night.

Local politician Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a briefing earlier on Tuesday that she has not received any reports in recent days of widespread damage to homes amid the latest round of fierce winds that fanned the blaze and created challenges for firefighters.

Crews have been trying to direct flames around homes in numerous small villages on the northern and southern ends of the fire — bulldozing firebreaks, putting up sprinklers, clearing trees and raking pine needles.

A force of nearly 1,800 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the blaze, including specially trained teams.

The cost of fighting the blaze and another smaller fire burning near Los Alamos National Laboratory has topped 65 million dollars (£52.7 million).

The cost is expected to grow, with wind predicted through Wednesday, and Ms Lujan Grisham said the cost to rebuild homes, prevent post-fire flooding and restore the forest charred by the larger fire after it is out will likely reach billions.

The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burns south of Las Vegas, New Mexico (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal/AP)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burns south of Las Vegas, New Mexico (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal/AP)

“When you think about rebuilding communities, it is not an overnight process,” she said.

“So we should be thinking in terms of significant resources, and those resources in my view should largely be borne by the federal government, given the situation.”

The nearly 320-square-mile wildfire has burned about 300 structures, including homes, since it started last month.

Some areas remain under evacuation orders, but authorities on Monday started letting some residents on the fire’s eastern flank return home.

A federal disaster has already been declared due to the blaze, which is partly the result of a preventative fire set in early April that escaped containment.

The flames merged with a separate fire a couple of weeks later, and as of Tuesday the jagged perimeter stretched more than 356 miles.

Structure protection was focussed on Tuesday night around Mora and Holman, where Highway 518 north to Taos was closed.

Authorities said there is no immediate threat to communities around Taos but new alerts about potential evacuations stretched as far north as the Angel Fire ski resort east of Taos.

Burned underbrush can be seen across the road from the United World College of the American West, a boarding school evacuated due to wildfires outside Las Vegas, New Mexico (Cedar Attanasio/AP)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Burned underbrush can be seen across the road from the United World College of the American West, a boarding school evacuated due to wildfires outside Las Vegas, New Mexico (Cedar Attanasio/AP)

“Coming up toward Taos, Black Lake, Angel Fire, there is the possibility with the models we are running that those areas are going to see fire,” Mr Abel, an operations chief on the fire in the Santa Fe National Forest, said at a briefing on Tuesday evening.

Ms Lujan Grisham said she would challenge anyone who does not believe the federal government should accept significant liability.

“It’s negligent to consider a prescribed burn in the windy season in a state that is under an extreme drought warning,” she said.

Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation and others have called for an investigation.

While forest officials have yet to release planning documents related to the prescribed fire, they have said forecasted weather conditions were within parameters for the project.

Meanwhile, the smaller fire burning in the Jemez Mountains prompted officials at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where nuclear research is conducted, and the nearby town of Los Alamos, to prepare for evacuations as a precaution.

Wind kicks up dust as firefighters meet and talk about the wildfire raging on the other side of the hill behind them just outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico (Cedar Attanasio/AP)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wind kicks up dust as firefighters meet and talk about the wildfire raging on the other side of the hill behind them just outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico (Cedar Attanasio/AP)

Nearly 900 people are fighting that fire, with its price tag nearing 16 million dollars (£13 million) on Tuesday.

Towering columns of smoke from both fires could be seen from miles away as the winds picked up on Tuesday afternoon.

Wind and low humidity levels continue to be big wildfire threats around the West as the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for extreme fire danger in much of New Mexico and parts of Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Texas.

Forecasters said New Mexico is outpacing most other recent years for the number of red flag days in April and so far this month.

Crews are also battling smaller fires elsewhere in New Mexico and Arizona.