New machine will sober you up three-times faster, study reveals

Researchers have found the device helps sober someone up three times faster than breathing normally. (Pic: University Health Network)

Scientists believe they have found a better way to sober up drunk people than black coffees and cold showers.

Canadian researchers have found that helping people hyperventilate safely will speed up the clearance of alcohol in the body.

Scientists from the University of Toronto conducted a study with healthy volunteers and found that those who hyperventilated had the alcohol cleared from their system three times faster than those breathing normally.

To achieve this controlled hyperventilation, also known as isocapnic hyperpnea (IH), the scientists developed a device called the ClearMate.

The ClearMate consists of a gas mask which is connected to a supply of oxygen and carbon dioxide.

It pumps a higher-than-normal level of carbon dioxide through the facemask. This allows the person to breathe more heavily and rapidly without fainting, however, hyperventilating for too long can cause people to feel light-headed or faint.

Author of the study and inventor of the ClearMate Joseph Fisher told Gizmodo that the device allows for “the normal amount of carbon dioxide to escape and any excess is returned on the very next breath”.

He added that the device did not need any electronics as it operates with a mechanical valve, making it “foolproof”.

Alcohol is mainly broken down in the liver when it metabolises, however a small pilot study published in the science journal Nature suggests that alcohol can also be eliminated through breathing, and that is why it can be smelled on someone’s breath when they’ve been drinking.

The study was conducted on five healthy male volunteers, and due to the small size of the study, the results should be viewed with caution. However, the device is not new and the ClearMate was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US to treat patients with carbon monoxide poisoning in emergency rooms.

The scientists are calling for follow-up studies to be conducted to “confirm the effectiveness” of both the device for those inebriated and the effectiveness of hyperventilation on alcohol elimination.

The five males were mildly intoxicated with a mix of vodka and water and researchers examined how long it took for their blood alcohol levels to reduce both naturally and then by using the device for half an hour.

When using the device, they found that the volunteers sobered up three times faster.

Speaking about the device, Mr Fisher said: “The method is so simple and obvious that even looking at it, no one recognises its potential.

“Hiding in plain sight. I don’t know how else to explain it.”

