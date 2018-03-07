News World News

Wednesday 7 March 2018

New Look store closures: the full list

Shops the length and breadth of the country are being shut down.

New Look has announced plans to close 60 stores across the UK (PA)
By Holly Williams, Press Association Deputy City Editor

Here is a run down of the 60 stores set to close out of New Look’s 593 UK store estate:

– Aberdeen – Bon Accord
– Beckton
– Bolton Mens
– Borehamwood
– Brynmawr
– Burton Mens
– Cameron Toll
– Cardiff – Queen Arcade
– Cheshunt
– Clevedon
– Craigleith
– Doncaster Mens
– Dundee – Wellgate
– Exeter Mens
– Fleet
– Gateshead – Team Valley
– Glasgow – Buchanan Street Mens
– Gorleston
– Hanley Mens – Intu Potteries
– Hounslow Mens
– Hull – Whitefriargate
– Keynsham
– Kingswood
– Leeds – The Core Shopping Centre
– Leicester – Haymarket
– London – Marble Arch
– London – Moorgate/ London Wall
– London – Oxford Circus
– Maidenhead
– Maidstone Mens
– Merry Hill Mens
– Metro Centre – Mens
– Monmouth
– Newport Mens
– Newton Mearns
– North Shields
– Nottingham Mens
– Ocean Terminal
– Peterbrough Bridge Street
– Pontypool
– Portswood
– Ramsgate
– Reading – Broad Street
– Reading Oracle Mens
– Rhyl
– Romford Mens
– Rugby
– Shrewsbury Mens
– Sidmouth
– Stockport – Merseyway
– Stockton-on-Tees
– Stratford Upon Avon -Bridge Street
– Thornaby
– Tonypandy
– Torquay – Union Street
– Tredegar
– Troon
– Wallsend
– Weston Favell
– Wigan Mens

