New Look store closures: the full list
Shops the length and breadth of the country are being shut down.
Here is a run down of the 60 stores set to close out of New Look’s 593 UK store estate:
– Aberdeen – Bon Accord
– Beckton
– Bolton Mens
– Borehamwood
– Brynmawr
– Burton Mens
– Cameron Toll
– Cardiff – Queen Arcade
– Cheshunt
– Clevedon
– Craigleith
– Doncaster Mens
– Dundee – Wellgate
– Exeter Mens
– Fleet
– Gateshead – Team Valley
– Glasgow – Buchanan Street Mens
– Gorleston
– Hanley Mens – Intu Potteries
– Hounslow Mens
– Hull – Whitefriargate
– Keynsham
– Kingswood
– Leeds – The Core Shopping Centre
– Leicester – Haymarket
– London – Marble Arch
– London – Moorgate/ London Wall
– London – Oxford Circus
– Maidenhead
– Maidstone Mens
– Merry Hill Mens
– Metro Centre – Mens
– Monmouth
– Newport Mens
– Newton Mearns
– North Shields
– Nottingham Mens
– Ocean Terminal
– Peterbrough Bridge Street
– Pontypool
– Portswood
– Ramsgate
– Reading – Broad Street
– Reading Oracle Mens
– Rhyl
– Romford Mens
– Rugby
– Shrewsbury Mens
– Sidmouth
– Stockport – Merseyway
– Stockton-on-Tees
– Stratford Upon Avon -Bridge Street
– Thornaby
– Tonypandy
– Torquay – Union Street
– Tredegar
– Troon
– Wallsend
– Weston Favell
– Wigan Mens
Press Association