New government appointed amid political crisis in Slovakia

Former prime minister Robert Fico’s three-party coalition stepped down last week following large street protests sparked by the shooting deaths of reporter Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova.

Before he was killed, Mr Kuciak was reporting on alleged Italian mafia ties to associates of Mr Fico and corruption scandals linked to Mr Fico’s leftist Smer-Social Democracy party.

Slovakia's President Andrej Kiska (Michal Svitok/AP)

President Andrej Kiska on Thursday swore in a Cabinet composed of the same three parties as previously, and led by Peter Pellegrini, formerly the deputy prime minister.