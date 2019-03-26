EU lawmakers have approved an initial deal on controversial copyright legislation which will force Google to pay publishers and artists for using their work online.

New EU rules mean Google will have to pay fair compensation to publishers, artists and musicians

The law is aimed at rewriting the bloc's two-decade old copyright rules to help artists and publishers whose works have been widely dispersed on the internet,

The European Commission kicked off the process two years ago in a bid to protect Europe's cultural heritage and ensure publishers, broadcasters and artists receive fair compensation from big online companies.

One part of the copyright overhaul would require news aggregation services like Google’s to negotiate commercial licenses with publishers in order to post snippets or links to articles.

Another section of the law could result in the implementation of pre-filtering systems that block internet users from sharing memes and other content containing copyright-protected material.

The changes could have far-reaching consequences for large tech companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter.

Following the vote in the European Parliament, Google said that the version approved Tuesday is an improvement from the original law, but added that it will still lead to legal uncertainty and hurt the creative industries.

A strong opponent of the overhaul, Google said there had been some changes to the European Commission's proposal but that the details matter.

The new directive specified that uploading works to online encyclopedias in a non-commercial way, such as Wikipedia, or open source software platforms, such as GitHub, will automatically be excluded

