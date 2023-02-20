New earthquake hits Turkish province devastated by earlier tremor

Tw people talk as they stand amidst damaged buildings in Hatay, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday and Saturday, pulling several people from the rubble days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.

Turkey’s AFAD disaster management agency said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centred around the town of Defne.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

Some media outlets in Syria’s Idlib and Aleppo regions reported that some buildings had collapsed and electricity and internet services were interrupted in areas.

The media outlets said many people fled their homes and were gathering in open areas.

The magnitude 7.8 that struck on February 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks.