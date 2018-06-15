New Delhi orders construction halt as pollution levels soar

The Central Pollution Control Board rated the city’s air quality on Friday as “severe” — the worst category — for the fourth day in a row.

New Delhi’s level of PM2.5, tiny particulate matter that can dangerously clog lungs, exceeded 170 on Friday morning, more than six times higher than the World Health Organisation considers safe.

A clean air zone at the Gurdwara Rakabganj in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

The order to halt construction, issued on Thursday night, came after days of winds that have carried dirt and dust across northern India, causing pollution to spike in numerous cities and forcing dozens of flight cancellations.