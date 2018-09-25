New chief executive for British American Tobacco

Mr Bowles will replace Nicandro Durante, who is retiring after nearly 37 years with the company and eight years at the helm.

He will become chief executive designate on November 1 and will join the board on January 1.

The Board of #BritishAmericanTobacco p.l.c. has announced today that Jack Bowles, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Nicandro Durante as CEO of BAT following Nicandro’s retirement on 1 April 2019. Read more here: https://t.co/Ml3hk1HWIA pic.twitter.com/EoqjJbV4aH — BAT Press Office (@BATPress) September 25, 2018

Mr Bowles joined BAT in 2004 as head of its France division before becoming managing director of the group’s listed subsidiary in Malaysia.

He was appointed to the BAT management board in 2009 as regional director for Western Europe and has also held roles in the America and Asia-Pacific Region before assuming his current role as chief operating officer in 2017.

Chairman Richard Burrows said: “Jack’s track record of innovating, and his experience across so many different geographies and areas of our business, position him extremely well to build on Nicandro’s achievements and write the next chapter in BAT’s history.”

Change at the top comes as the group’s shares have slumped over the last 12 months amid the decline in demand for traditional tobacco products, with investors unsure over its plans for next-generation products, such as e-cigarettes.

The group has sought to reassure investors over its plans – with a target for next-generation sales to double in 2018 to £1 billion, before rising to £5 billion in 2022.

Press Association