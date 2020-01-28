News World News

Tuesday 28 January 2020

Netanyahu withdraws request for immunity from corruption charges

Mr Netanyahu was indicted on counts of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in November in three separate cases.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (Aaron Chown/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution hours before Knesset proceedings were set to begin.

In a statement issued on his official Facebook page, Mr Netanyahu, who is visiting Washington ahead of the launch of President Trump’s peace plan, said he “decided not to let this dirty game continue”.

The Knesset was set to convene to discuss the formation of a committee to debate the prime minister’s request for immunity from prosecution.

Mr Netanyahu was indicted on counts of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in November in three separate cases.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

