Netanyahu tweets after hospital visit: 'Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right'

Independent.ie

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/netanyahu-tweets-after-hospital-visit-sure-some-rest-and-hot-soup-will-put-things-right-36751093.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article36750719.ece/063f1/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_e7ba1ef0-109a-4e07-b2ae-802e62b55459_1