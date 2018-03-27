News World News

Tuesday 27 March 2018

Netanyahu tweets after hospital visit: 'Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Abir Sultan, Pool via AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Abir Sultan, Pool via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough.

A statement from the Israeli government quoted his personal physician as saying he would undergo tests.

The Ynet news website said Mr Netanyahu, 68, suffered a throat infection two weeks ago. It said he would spend the night at the hospital under observation.

Mr Netanyahu has been battling a slew of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "I am on my way home. Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right".

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News