Netanyahu: Secret documents show Iran had nuclear weapons programme

Calling it a “great intelligence achievement” Mr Netanyahu said the documents show that Tehran lied about its nuclear ambitions before signing a 2015 deal with world powers.

In a nationally televised address, Mr Netanyahu said Israel recently uncovered 55,000 documents and 183 CDs of information from Iran’s “nuclear archives”.

Speaking in English, he said the material is filled with incriminating evidence showing the Iranian programme, called “Project Amad, was to develop a weapon.

President Donald Trump is to decide by May 12 whether to pull out of the international deal with Iran. Mr Netanyahu has led calls for him to withdraw.