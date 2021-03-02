Nearly three in 10 have no idea what to do with retirement savings – survey

Nearly three in 10 pension savers have no idea what they will do with their retirement pots, a survey has found.
Some 28% of people do not know what to do with the savings they have built up for their retirement, workplace pension scheme the People’s Pension found.
The research also revealed more than a fifth (22%) of pension savers aged 55 or over do not know when they will retire.
And more than a third (35%) across all age groups are unsure when they will stop working.
Three quarters (75%) would consider taking guidance about how to make their savings last throughout retirement from a pension provider with a legal duty to put their interests first, according to the survey carried out by YouGov.
Pension savers are crying out for guidance about how they should approach retirementPhil Brown from B&CE, provider of the People’s Pension
The survey presented people with options for using their pension savings during retirement.
Nearly four in 10 (37%) of those who are saving for retirement would be prepared to be guided towards taking a pension that was split between giving them a guaranteed regular income (an annuity) and the rest as a flexible income pot (drawdown) after taking a tax-free lump sum up-front.
A further 35% chose a guaranteed regular income only option after taking the tax-free lump sum.
Phil Brown, director of policy and external affairs at B&CE, the provider of the People’s Pension, said: “This latest research provides further evidence that pension savers are crying out for guidance about how they should approach retirement.”
Over-50s can get free guidance from the Government-backed Pension Wise service to help them understand their options.
More than 2,100 adults were surveyed across the UK in February.
PA Media