Nearly half of people ‘believe live entertainment is more important than ever’

A quarter of people will use cash to attend live events that they had put aside for those that were put off in 2020, Barclaycard Entertainment said.

Nearly half of event and concert-goers say that live entertainment now means more to them than ever, a survey has found (David Jensen/PA) Expand

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

Nearly half (47%) of event and concert-goers say that live entertainment now means more to them than ever, a survey has found.

With more parts of the economy poised to open up at varying rates across the UK, one in five (20%) people are considering attending events they would not normally go to, according to Barclaycard Entertainment.

One in six (16%) meanwhile intend to see artists they discovered online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Half (50%) of people intend to use their general savings to fund going to live events, while a quarter (25%) will use money they had put aside for events that did not take place last year, the research found.

A fifth (19%) of people said they would be happy to travel more than 100 miles to attend a live event.

Nearly half (49%) also believe they have forgotten how it feels to be in a big crowd.

Some 2,000 people were surveyed in June.

