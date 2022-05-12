Nearly 66,500 ‘early birds’ file returns on first day of new tax year

Nearly 66,500 people filed their 2021/22 tax return on the first day of the new tax year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nearly 66,500 people filed their 2021/22 tax return on the first day of the new tax year, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has said.

In recent years, increasing numbers of “early-bird” customers have been filing their completed self-assessment tax returns on April 6 – the date that marks the start of a new tax year.

Nearly 30,000 more customers filed their returns on April 6 this year than in 2018, according to HMRC, with 66,465 people filing on April 6 2022.

While many wait until nearer the annual filing deadline on January 31, for some it is an opportunity to avoid the last-minute rush while they have the relevant information to hand, the revenue body said.

Those who do file earlier may find they receive any overpaid tax refunds from the 2021/22 tax year sooner.

People can file their tax return online and it does not need to be finished in one go.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “You don’t need to wait for the January rush to send us your tax return.

“More and more people are getting theirs out of the way early – search ‘self assessment’ on gov.uk to get started.”