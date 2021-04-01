Navalny goes on hunger strike over lack of medical treatment

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has said he is going on hunger strike in protest at the lack of medical assistance he is being given in a notorious Russian penal colony.

Mr Navalny, who was arrested in January upon his return to Russia, said in a letter addressed to the head of his prison colony yesterday that persistent refusals to let him see a civilian doctor or receive medication from his family leave him with no choice but to go on hunger strike.

“I demand that a doctor be allowed to see me and until that happens I will be on hunger strike,” he said in a hand-written letter published by his team.

The opposition leader said he had been seeking medical help “daily for the past three weeks” and asked for a doctor to examine him in prison, which is allowed under Russian law.

Mr Navalny’s team revealed his deteriorating health last week, saying they were scared for the life of the man who last summer survived a near-fatal poisoning. Mr Navalny claims the Kremlin authorised the attack, which it denies.

Mr Navalny said in his letter that severe pain in his back has spread to his right leg and that he is now losing sensation in his left leg.

He joked: “I mean, to hell with the right leg. I would have done with the left one somehow. But losing two legs at once is where I cross the line.”

The 44-year-old has been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for years, spearheading anti-government protests and shedding light on official corruption.

Authorities had harassed him with constant criminal inquiries and brief arrests but it was not until he returned in January from Germany, where he had been convalescing from the nerve agent poisoning, that a court locked him up.

Mr Navalny has complained of near-torturous conditions in the jail. Guards wake him up every hour at night to make sure he has not escaped.

Maria Pevchikh, a close associate of Mr Navalny, tweeted yesterday that the politician used to describe a hunger strike as a “radical political gesture that can be done only if you’re ready to go all the way”.

She added: “Clearly that moment has come for him.”

