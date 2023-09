Actors during the dress rehearsal for theatre production Nest, which was co-produced and co-commissioned by Leeds 2023 and National Youth Theatre, at St Aidan’s RSPB Nature Park located between Leeds and Castleford in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A 355-hectare nature park is the setting for a new immersive theatre piece, with a cast of more than 100, exploring themes of identity, existence and climate migration through the eyes of young people.