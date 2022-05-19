Nato addressing Turkey’s concerns over Sweden and Finland – Stoltenberg

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he attends a meeting at Kastellet in Copenhagen, Denmark (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said he is “confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome both Sweden and Finland to join the Nato family” despite Turkey’s opposition to the two Nordic countries joining the 30-member military alliance.

Mr Stoltenberg would not be drawn further on the substance of Turkey’s objections, but he said Nato remains in close contact with Sweden, Finland and Turkey.

“We are addressing the concerns that Turkey has expressed. Because when an important ally (like) Turkey raises security concerns, raises issues, then of course the only way to deal with that is to sit down and find common ground,” he told reporters.

Finland and Sweden officially applied to join the world’s biggest security organisation on Wednesday.

Whatsapp Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg displays documents as Sweden and Finland applied for membership in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP)

A first meeting of Nato ambassadors to discuss their applications failed to reach a consensus on whether to move forward.

The Nato chief was in Copenhagen and met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Danish defence minister Morten Bodskov.