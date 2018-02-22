National Rifle Association chiefs lash out at gun control supporters

NRA leader Wayne LaPierre spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He said Democrats like House minority leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Connecticut senator Chris Murphy are eager to blame the NRA and are calling “for even more government control”.

"Some people think the NRA should just stick to its #2A agenda and not talk about all of our freedoms. But real freedom requires the protection of all of our rights. And a #2A isn’t worth its own words in a country where all individual freedoms are destroyed."- Wayne LaPierre — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

"I call on every citizen who loves this country and treasures its freedom to

stand and unflinchingly defend the Second Amendment, the one freedom

that protects us all." - Wayne LaPierre @CPAC 👏 👏 👏 — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

He said opponents of gun rights want to “sweep under the carpet” the failure of school safety, families “and even the unbelievable failure of the FBI” to prevent the shootings.

Mr LaPierre and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch are addressing conservatives at CPAC.