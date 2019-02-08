National Enquirer publisher ‘acted lawfully’ amid Bezos blackmail claim

The publisher of the National Enquirer has insisted it “acted lawfully” amid claims that it threatened to publish revealing photographs of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos unless his private investigators backed off the US tabloid.

The publisher of the National Enquirer has insisted it “acted lawfully” amid claims that it threatened to publish revealing photographs of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos unless his private investigators backed off the US tabloid.

American Media said it will investigate Mr Bezos’s allegation that it threatened to publish the pictures unless he stopped pursuing how the tabloid obtained his private exchanges with his mistress.

The Enquirer published a story last month that included lurid texts between Mr Bezos and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Since then, private investigators have been looking into how the Enquirer got the texts.

Mr Bezos said he was the target of “extortion and blackmail” by American Media, but the company said it engaged in “good faith negotiations”.

American Media said its board of directors had ordered a prompt and thorough investigation and will take “whatever appropriate action is necessary”.

Press Association