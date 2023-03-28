Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared the footage on Youtube, writing: "MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of officers who responded to the Covenant Church/School campus Monday morning and immediately entered the building. Both of those officers fired on the shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage."

Nashville shooting: Police release shocking bodycam footage.

The six people who were fatally shot at a Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday included nine-year-old Hallie Scruggs, the daughter of the pastor whose church runs the Covenant School.