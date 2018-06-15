Nasa’s record-breaking spacewoman retires as astronaut

The space agency announced her retirement on Friday, her last day on the job.

Ms Whitson has spent more time off the planet than any other American: 665 days over three missions. She was the first woman to command the International Space Station, holding the position twice, and the oldest woman ever to fly in space.

It’s been the greatest honor to live out my lifelong dream of being a @NASA Astronaut. Thank you to the #NASAVillage and all who have supported me along the way. As I reminisce on my many treasured memories, it’s safe to say my journey at NASA has been out of this world! pic.twitter.com/F4Dzrud4yL — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) June 15, 2018 Ms Whitson was also the world’s most experienced female spacewalker and the first woman to serve as Nasa’s chief astronaut. The 58-year-old biochemist joined Nasa as a researcher in 1986 and became an astronaut in 1996. Her last spaceflight was last year.

Nasa officials said Ms Whitson set the highest standards for human spaceflight and was an outstanding role model across the globe. .@AstroPeggy Whitson, who holds the US record for most cumulative time in space, is retiring. Working here since 1986, she worked in several scientific roles before becoming an astronaut in 1996, eventually flying 3 times to @Space_Station. Read more: https://t.co/poZVG8yLk0 pic.twitter.com/Og0TBcnLx3 — NASA (@NASA) June 15, 2018 “It’s been the greatest honor to live out my lifelong dream of being a @NASA Astronaut,” she said via Twitter.

She thanked “all who have supported me along the way”. “As I reminisce on my many treasured memories, it’s safe to say my journey at Nasa has been out of this world!”

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine said Ms Whitson was an inspiration, citing her determination and dedication to science, exploration and discovery.

“She set the highest standards for human spaceflight operations,” Brian Kelly, director of flight operations at Johnson Space Centre in Houston, said.

“As well as being an outstanding role model for women and men in America and across the globe.” Peggy Whitson is a testament to the American spirit. Her determination, strength of mind, character, and dedication to science, exploration, and discovery are an inspiration to @NASA and America. We owe @AstroPeggy a great debt for her service. https://t.co/sIfwSKKEk6 — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) June 15, 2018 Before leaving the space station last September, Ms Whitson said she would miss the orbiting outpost – an “awe-inspiring creation” – and the views from 250 miles up.

“I will miss seeing the enchantingly peaceful limb of our Earth from this vantage point. Until the end of my days, my eyes will search the horizon to see that curve,” she said.

