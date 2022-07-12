The "Cosmic Cliffs" of the Carina Nebula are seen in an image divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion, with data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. (Pic credit: Reuters)

NASA has revealed that the James Webb Space Telescope has detected signs of water on a planet more than a thousand light years away.

The US space agency said it’s multi-billion dollar space telescope “captured the signature of water” on the giant gas planet WASP 96-b, which orbits a star 1,150 light years away.

“For the first time, we’ve detected evidence of clouds in this exoplanet’s atmosphere,” Nasa tweeted.

The revelation comes as NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) share the first set of full-colour images taken by the telescope, which capture the deepest images of the universe ever made.

The ultra high-resolution images also show stellar life cycles and interacting galaxies.

The incredible new batch of images include a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.

Composite image of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. (Pic credit Reuters) Stephan's Quintet, a collection of five galaxies, as seen from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (Pic credit: Reuters)

Composite image of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. (Pic credit Reuters)

The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was released on Monday at the White House — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.

The four additional photos released today included more cosmic beauty shots.

Webb has revealed the unambiguous signature of water, indications of haze, and evidence for clouds that were thought not to exist based on prior observations. The transmission spectrum of the hot gas giant WASP-96 b, was made using Webb's Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (Pic credit: NASA)

Webb has revealed the unambiguous signature of water, indications of haze, and evidence for clouds that were thought not to exist based on prior observations. The transmission spectrum of the hot gas giant WASP-96 b, was made using Webb's Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (Pic credit: NASA)

With one exception, the latest images showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb’s sheer power, distant location off Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in new light.

“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, rhapsodizing over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”

Webb's use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through the cosmic dust and “see light from faraway light from the corners of the universe,” he said.

“We’ve really changed the understanding of our universe,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher.

In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Centre (Laura Betz/NASA via AP, File)

In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Centre (Laura Betz/NASA via AP, File)

The European and Canadian space agencies joined NASA in building the powerful telescope.

The images revealed today show:

The Southern Ring Nebula, which is sometimes called “eight-burst.’ About 2,500 light-years away, it shows an expanding cloud of gas surrounding a dying star. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

Carina Nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away.

Five galaxies in a cosmic dance, 290 million light-years away. Stephan’s Quintet was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus.

A blueish giant planet called WASP-96b, with a signature of water detected in its atmosphere. It is about the size of Saturn and is 1,150 light-years away. A gas planet, it’s not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers.

Built to view its subjects chiefly in the infrared spectrum, Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than its 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, which operates mainly at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

The much larger light-collecting surface of Webb’s primary mirror - an array of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal - enables it to observe objects at greater distances, thus further back in time, than Hubble or any other telescope.



