NASA has revealed that the James Webb Space Telescope has detected signs of water on a planet more than a thousand light years away.
The US space agency said it’s multi-billion dollar space telescope “captured the signature of water” on the giant gas planet WASP 96-b, which orbits a star 1,150 light years away.
“For the first time, we’ve detected evidence of clouds in this exoplanet’s atmosphere,” Nasa tweeted.
The revelation comes as NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) share the first set of full-colour images taken by the telescope, which capture the deepest images of the universe ever made.
The ultra high-resolution images also show stellar life cycles and interacting galaxies.
The incredible new batch of images include a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was released on Monday at the White House — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.
The four additional photos released today included more cosmic beauty shots.
With one exception, the latest images showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb’s sheer power, distant location off Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in new light.
“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, rhapsodizing over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”
Webb's use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through the cosmic dust and “see light from faraway light from the corners of the universe,” he said.
“We’ve really changed the understanding of our universe,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher.
The European and Canadian space agencies joined NASA in building the powerful telescope.
The images revealed today show:
Built to view its subjects chiefly in the infrared spectrum, Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than its 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, which operates mainly at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.
The much larger light-collecting surface of Webb’s primary mirror - an array of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal - enables it to observe objects at greater distances, thus further back in time, than Hubble or any other telescope.