Nasa steps in to block auction of moon dust – and cockroaches

Nasa has stepped in to block the sale of cockroaches and the moon dust they were fed as part of an experiment following the 1969 Apollo 11 mission.

The material, due to be sold by Boston-based RR Auction, was expected to fetch more than $400,000.

At the centre of the dispute is who owns the three cockroach carcasses and

the 40 milligrams of moon dust.

The dust was part of 21.3kg of lunar rock which was brought back to earth. It was fed to fish, small creatures and insects to see if it was life-threatening.

In this case, the dust was taken to the University of Minnesota and fed to the cockroaches by entomologist Marion Brooks.

Ms Brooks, who found the dust had no toxic effects, died in 2007. The dust and rocks were kept on display at her home and then inherited by her daughter who sold the items.

However, when the purchaser decided to put the items on sale, Nasa stepped in.

“All Apollo samples, as stipulated in this collection of items, belong to Nasa and no person, university, or other entity has ever been given permission to keep them after analysis, destruction, or other use for any purpose, especially for sale or individual display,” it said in a letter.

“We are requesting that you no longer facilitate the sale of any and all items containing the Apollo 11 Lunar Soil Experiment (the cockroaches, slides and post-destructive testing specimen) by immediately stopping the bidding process.”

As far as Nasa is concerned, the dust and cockroaches belong to the space agency. But its claim of ownership is disputed.

“Our contention is that they gave Dr Brooks the cockroaches which contained the lunar material,” a spokesman for the auction house said. It was the US government which fed the cockroaches with the dust, he added.

“We specialise in selling Apollo items and occasionally we get letters from Nasa saying that this belongs to us,” the spokesman added.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we withdrew the lot. We’ll embargo the sale while the government and seller work it out.”

