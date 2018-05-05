Nasa spacecraft to look into ‘Marsquakes’ and take planet’s temperature

The Mars InSight lander is set to launch on Saturday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

When our InSight lander launches in pursuit of Mars tomorrow, it won’t be traveling alone. There will be two tiny companions hitching a ride to the Red Planet on a very different mission.



It is the first interplanetary mission to take off from the West Coast of the US.

It will take more than six months for the lander to reach Mars and start its unprecedented geologic excavations.