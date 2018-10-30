News World News

Tuesday 30 October 2018

Nasa spacecraft sets record for closest approach to sun

The probe will make 24 close approaches to the sun over the next seven years, ultimately coming within just 3.8 million miles.

The Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any spacecraft has ever been (PA)
The Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any spacecraft has ever been (PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Nasa has confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any spacecraft has ever been.

The probe surpassed the record of 26.6 million miles set by Helios-2 in 1976.

It will keep getting closer to the sun until it flies through the corona, or outer atmosphere, for the first time next week, passing within 15 million miles of the solar surface.

Parker will make 24 close approaches to the sun over the next seven years, ultimately coming within just 3.8 million miles.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News