Monday 31 December 2018

Nasa spacecraft hurtles towards tiny, icy world beyond Pluto

The flyby comes three-and-a-half years after New Horizons swung past Pluto and yielded the first close-ups of the dwarf planet.

Illustration showing the New Horizons spacecraft (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A tiny, icy world a billion miles beyond Pluto is getting a New Year’s Day visitor.

Nasa’s New Horizons spacecraft is set to fly past a mysterious object nicknamed Ultima Thule. It will become the most distant world ever explored by humankind.

This time, the drama will unfold 4 billion miles from Earth, so far away it will be 10 hours before flight controllers in Laurel, Maryland, know whether the spacecraft survived the close encounter.

Lead scientist Alan Stern said the team has worked years for this moment and now, “it’s happening!!”

