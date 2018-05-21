Nasa shipper Orbital ATK launches space station supplies
The Antares rocket set off from Wallops Island in Virginia en route for the International Space Station.
One of Nasa’s prime shippers, Orbital ATK, has launched a fresh load of supplies to the International Space Station.
The Antares rocket blasted off from Wallops Island, Virginia, before dawn on Monday, treating early risers along the East Coast to a cosmic light show wherever the skies were clear.
The 7,400lb shipment – a third of it relating to research – should reach the orbiting lab on Thursday.
Close to one hour into the flight of @OrbitalATK’s #Cygnus cargo craft heading to @Space_Station, our live coverage will resume as commands are set to be given to deploy the spacecraft’s solar arrays. Watch at 5:45am ET: https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/OdIehD9chu— NASA (@NASA) May 21, 2018
The Cygnus capsule contains a student cement-mixing experiment, as well as an atom-cooling chamber from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory that uses lasers to get temperatures colder than even space itself. There is also equipment for a spacewalk next month.
Named after the swan constellation, the Cygnus is making Orbital ATK’s ninth contracted delivery for Nasa. SpaceX is Nasa’s other supplier.
Press Association