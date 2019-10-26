Nasa scientists reveal 'breathtaking' selfie from Mars

Nasa has revealed a "breathtaking" selfie taken by its Curiosity rover on Mars, as never seen before.

The image is actually made up of 57 individual pictures, all stitched together to make one that commemorates a breakthrough moment for the rover.

The experiment the lander can be seen to be conducting could help scientists understand whether life existed on the planet billions of years ago, when it would have been a more hospitable place to live.

It is the first time that Nasa has asked the rover to conduct a chemistry experiment in the Glen Etive area of Mars, and only the second time it has performed the work at all.

In the image, in front of the rover, two holes in the ground can be seen - the one on the right is named Glen Etive 1 and on the left is Glen Etive 2. By drilling those holes, the rover is able to analyse the material inside, turning them into powder and dropping them into a portable lab it carries around inside its belly.

The picture also shows just how far the Curiosity rover has come. Behind it, 300 metres away, can be seen Vera Rubin Ridge, which Curiosity left almost a year ago, and beyond that can be seen the Gale Crater that Curiosity has spent much of its time exploring.

The experiment depicted in the image happened on September 24, when the rover picked up the sample and placed it into the lab.

The SAM lab has 74 small cups. Most can be used to heat up samples - allowing the rover to sniff gases and understand what they are made up of. The new experiment saw it use nine of the cups intended for "wet chemistry" experiments, but which can be used to look for the carbon-based molecules that form the building blocks of life.

That data can then be sent back down to Earth to allow scientists to pick through them.

