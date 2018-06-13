Nasa rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

Flight controllers tried to contact Opportunity late on Tuesday, but the vehicle did not respond.

The storm has been growing since the end of May and now covers a quarter of the planet.

The Martian dust storm blotting out the sun above Opportunity has continued to intensify. It blankets a quarter of the planet. All rover subsystems are off, except a mission clock, programmed to wake the computer to check power levels. Full status report: https://t.co/VwuuPwEpPA pic.twitter.com/rQvHDsxuQj — Spirit and Oppy (@MarsRovers) June 13, 2018

Controllers expect it will be several more days before there is enough sunlight to recharge Opportunity’s battery through its solar panels.