Nasa remembers astronauts who died aboard space shuttle Columbia

Singer and songwriter Tal Ramon travelled from Israel for Thursday’s ceremony at Kennedy Space Centre.

It was just his second trip back since his father was killed on February 1 2003.

Seven hills where NASA’s rover Spirit spent several years exploring the Martian terrain are named in remembrance of the final crew of Space Shuttle Columbia. https://t.co/J1Dvr60yzV #NASARemembers pic.twitter.com/2OrGPvz9FF — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) January 25, 2018

All seven astronauts, including Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon, died when Columbia shattered in the skies over Texas, just minutes before a Florida touchdown.