Friday 26 January 2018

Nasa remembers astronauts who died aboard space shuttle Columbia

Relatives of the lost men and women placed tributes at the Space Mirror Memorial to fallen space travellers.

A space shuttle launchpad at Cape Canaveral (Nick Fearn/PA)
By Marcia Dunn

Nasa has honoured the seven astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago, with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel’s first astronaut.

Singer and songwriter Tal Ramon travelled from Israel for Thursday’s ceremony at Kennedy Space Centre.

It was just his second trip back since his father was killed on February  1 2003.

All seven astronauts, including Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon, died when Columbia shattered in the skies over Texas, just minutes before a Florida touchdown.

Mr Ramon performed two of his own songs.

He later joined relatives of other astronauts killed over the decades, placing yellow, orange and pink roses at the Space Mirror Memorial. In all, 24 names are engraved in the large granite monument.

Press Association

