Nancy Pelosi incurs Azerbaijani wrath by condemning attacks on Armenia

Nancy Pelosi attends a wreath-laying ceremony in Yerevan at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks. Photo: Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Nancy Pelosi yesterday called Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia “illegal” during a visit to the capital Yerevan, the most senior visit by a US official since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Hundreds of Armenians cheered her convoy and waved US flags as she drove into Yerevan from the airport at the weekend, a visual challenge to the Kremlin that considers Armenia to be firmly in its sphere of influence.

The visit by Ms Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, was a show of support for Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s prime minister, four days after fighting broke out between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces along their border.

“Today, from the US to Ukraine to Taiwan to Armenia, the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy and we must, again, choose democracy,” she said.

Around 200 soldiers died in fighting last week between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the worst since a 2020 war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Backed by its ally Turkey, Azerbaijan defeated Armenia in the 2020 war. “[There were] illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenian territory. We strongly condemn those attacks,” Ms Pelosi said in Yerevan.

Analysts said her visit and the failure of Russian peacekeepers to stop Azerbaijani attacks this week highlighted the growing weakness of Vladimir Putin.

“Nancy Pelosi’s urgent trip to Yerevan is a recognition that Russia is no longer a guarantor of security in the region,” said Greg Yudin, head of political philosophy at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences.

Last month Ms Pelosi also visited Taiwan, to the annoyance of China.

Her comments played well to her Armenian audience, especially compared with the reaction of Putin who has usually been viewed as a protector of Armenian sovereignty. He was photographed last week smiling and shaking hands with Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, at the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan has described Ms Pelosi’s visit to Armenia as “unacceptable”. “This is a serious blow to the efforts to normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” an Azerbaijani spokesperson said.

The Russian army’s failures in Ukraine have made formerly subservient allies across the former Soviet Union question their alliance with Russia.

