Nancy Pelosi becomes latest top Democrat to endorse Joe Biden

US House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential bid, expanding the list of high-profile Democrats who have rallied around the former vice president.

The California Democrat, in video remarks, said Mr Biden offers “hope and courage, values, authenticity and integrity”.

She said he would be a “voice of reason and resilience” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Pelosi also cited Mr Biden’s work as President Barack Obama’s vice president during the 2010 health care overhaul and the economic recovery acts after the 2008 financial collapse.

I'm incredibly honored by @SpeakerPelosi's endorsement and grateful for her historic leadership in Congress.



Together, we helped pass Obamacare and together we can not only bring this country back from the brink from this current crisis, but transform it. https://t.co/nJG599w7lU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 27, 2020

Her support was not unexpected now that Mr Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on President Donald Trump in November.

Still, her backing ratifies Mr Biden’s contention that he is the party’s best chance to keep the House majority and regain Senate control from Republicans.

Ms Pelosi spearheaded Democrats’ midterm House victories in 2018, when Democrats won more than 40 Republican-held seats to take the majority and hand Ms Pelosi a second turn as the first woman speaker in US history.

Mr Biden argued that Democrats succeeded in the 2018 midterms because they did not move too far to the left in historically Republican-leaning districts.

Ms Pelosi has said repeatedly that Democrats win when they recruit candidates who “fit their district”.

The approach has exposed both Mr Biden and Ms Pelosi to criticism from Democrats’ left flank.

Both argue against the “Medicare for All” single-payer insurance proposal advance by progressive Democrats, including Mr Biden’s former primary rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Ms Pelosi and Mr Biden counter with the argument that winning elections is the way to advance liberal policies.

In the case of health care, their preferred next step is a “public option” government insurance plan that would compete with, but not replace private insurers.

Mr Sanders and Ms Warren have both previously endorsed Mr Biden.

PA Media