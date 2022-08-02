Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan as Chinese military put on high alert

A demonstrator tears a US flag during a protest against Nancy Pelosi's visit, in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Ann Wang/Reuters

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu welcomes US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei. Photo: Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Reuters

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan on a trip she said shows an unwavering American commitment to the self-ruled island which is claimed by China.

However China condemned the highest-level US visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese military has been placed on high alert, its defence ministry said.

Ms Pelosi and the rest of her delegation disembarked from a US Air Force transport plane at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei after the nighttime landing on a flight from Malaysia to begin a visit that risks pushing US-Chinese relations to a new low.

She was greeted by Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu, and Sandra Oudkirk, the top US representative in Taiwan.

The arrival of Ms Pelosi prompted a furious response from China at a time when international tensions are already elevated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.

The US warned China against using the visit as a pretext for military action against Taiwan.

"Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy," Ms Pelosi said in a statement shortly after landing. "America's solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

Ms Pelosi, second in the line of succession to the US presidency, is a long-time critic of China.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will meet with Ms Pelosi on Wednesday morning and then have lunch together, the presidential office said.

Ms Pelosi, who is travelling with six other American lawmakers, became the most-senior US political leader to visit Taiwan since 1997.

China's foreign ministry said it lodged a strong protest with the US, saying Ms Pelosi's visit seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, "has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait before her arrival. The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to Ms Pelosi's visit, the defence ministry said.

The Chinese military announced joint air and sea drills near Taiwan starting on Tuesday night and test launches of conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan, with Chinese state news agency Xinhua describing live-fire drills and other exercises around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday.

Ms Pelosi is on an Asia tour that includes announced visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. Her Taiwan visit was unannounced but widely anticipated.

In a Washington Post opinion piece released after landing, Ms Pelosi explained her visit, praising Taiwan's commitment to democratic government while criticising China as having dramatically increased tensions with Taiwan in recent years.

"We cannot stand by as the CCP proceeds to threaten Taiwan - and democracy itself," Ms Pelosi said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

She also cited China's "brutal crackdown" on political dissent in Hong Kong and its treatment of Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities, which the US has deemed to be genocide.

As Ms Pelosi's motorcade approached her hotel, escorted by police cars with flashing red and blue lights, scores of supporters cheered and ran toward the vehicles with their arms outstretched and phone cameras on. The motorcade drove straight into the hotel's carpark.

On Tuesday night, Taiwan's tallest building, Taipei 101, lit up with messages including: "Welcome to Taiwan", "Speaker Pelosi" and "Taiwan (heart) USA".

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said after Ms Pelosi's arrival that the US "is not going to be intimidated" by China's threats or bellicose rhetoric. He said the visit is not a violation of sovereignty or America's longstanding "one-China policy".

"There's no reason for this visit to become a spurring event for a crisis or conflict," Mr Kirby said.

Ms Pelosi is a close ally of US President Joe Biden, both being members of the Democratic Party, and has helped guide his legislative agenda through Congress.

Four sources said Ms Pelosi was also scheduled on Wednesday to meet activists outspoken about China's human rights record.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide the island's future.

The US has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by American law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on the rising US-China tensions.

Russia, locked in confrontation with the West over its Ukraine invasion, condemned Ms Pelosi's visit.

"The USA is a state provocateur," said Maria Zakharova, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman. "Russia confirms the principle of 'one China' and opposes the independence of the island in any form."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Mr Biden in a phone call last Thursday that Washington should abide by the one-China principle. Mr Biden told Mr Xi that US policy on Taiwan has not changed and Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.