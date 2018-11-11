News World News

Sunday 11 November 2018

Naked protester greets Trump’s motorcade at Paris event

A topless woman greets President Trump’s motorcade (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

At least one topless woman ran out towards President Donald Trump’s motorcade as he travelled to the Arc de Triomphe for a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

She had slogans written on her chest that included the words “Fake” and “Peace”.

The armoured limousine known as ‘The Beast’ carrying President Donald Trump (Ludovic Marin/AP)

Police tackled the women and the motorcade continued uninterrupted.

President Trump is among dozens of leaders attending the centennial anniversary ceremony.

Most of the other leaders travelled together, from the Elysee Palace. President Trump arrived on his own.

The feminist activist group Femen later claimed responsibility for the topless protesters.

Femen’s protesters have repeatedly breached security around world leaders and major events.

