Mystery over mummified body discovered in Iran

Hassan Khalilabadi, the head of Tehran city council’s cultural heritage and tourism committee, said it is “possible” the mummy is Reza Shah.

The body was discovered during construction work at a Shiite shrine in Tehran, Mr Khalilabadi told the state-run IRNA news agency.

Reza Shah Pahlavi handing his second son, Ali Reza, a commission as officer in Tehran (AP)

Reza Shah pushed to modernise Iran before being deposed and dying in exile during the Second World War.