Mystery of Macron’s missing White House tree solved

The French president’s office said the oak tree sapling he planted on the White House lawn was lifted and placed in quarantine like other plants or animals brought into the US.

Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron watched their husbands plant the tree near a lamppost on the South Lawn (Andrew Harnik/AP)

An official in Mr Macron’s office said that Mr Trump insisted on holding a symbolic planting ceremony during the French state visit, despite the quarantine requirement.

The official said both sides knew all along that the tree would later have to go into quarantine. A pale patch of grass now covers the spot.