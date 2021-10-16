Myanmar’s army chief excluded from regional summit

Min Aung Hlaing has not been invited to the ASEAN summit (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

South-east Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a February 1 military takeover.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will invite a non-political representative instead of Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, a spokesman for the group’s chair Brunei said.

The 10-member bloc has been under intense international pressure to do more to force Myanmar to halt the violence that has left more than 1,100 civilians dead and to free scores of political figures, including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

ASEAN foreign ministers held an emergency meeting late on Friday after Myanmar refused to cooperate with the bloc’s crisis envoy, Brunei second foreign minister Erywan Yusof.

Min Aung Hlaing and other military leaders took control of Myanmar in February (AP)

Min Aung Hlaing and other military leaders took control of Myanmar in February (AP)

He was appointed in August to mediate in the crisis but abruptly cancelled a trip to Myanmar this week after he was told he would not be able to meet with Ms Suu Kyi and others as he wanted.

Myanmar contended Mr Erywan could not meet with people facing legal proceedings such as Ms Suu Kyi and deposed President Win Myint or with entities that have been declared illegal, Brunei said in a statement.

Ms Suu Kyi and other top civilian leaders were detained in the army takeover. She faces various charges that her supporters and independent analysts say are an attempt to legitimise the military action.

The statement from Brunei said the ASEAN ministers were concerned about the impact of the Myanmar crisis on regional security and about the “unity, credibility and centrality of ASEAN as a rules-based organisation”.

This was a difficult but necessary decision to uphold ASEAN’s credibility given the unsatisfactory and highly limited progress Singapore's foreign ministry

The bloc’s envoy must have access to all concerned parties, it said.

Members of the political opposition’s National Unity Government, which views itself as a shadow government, have asked to attend the October 26-28 summit, it said.

There was no consensus among the ASEAN foreign ministers about having a political representative from Myanmar at the summit, so the ministers decided to instead invite a non-political representative to give Myanmar “space to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy”, it added.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision to uphold ASEAN’s credibility given the unsatisfactory and highly limited progress” to resolve the crisis, Singapore’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Officials did not say who would be invited instead.

Letting Min Aung Hlaing attend the summit, which will take place by video, might be have been seen as recognition of the military takeover, which halted one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions after decades of military rule.

Among world leaders due to participate is President Joe Biden, who has condemned the takeover and authorised sanctions against Myanmar’s generals, their family members and associates.

The US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the European Union and United Kingdom on Friday issued a joint statement of support for the ASEAN envoy. They urged Myanmar to work constructively with Mr Erywan and let him meet with parties concerned.