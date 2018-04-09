News World News

Monday 9 April 2018

Munster van attack driver had no licence for weapon

The man killed two people and injured 20 others outside a bar in the city’s old town.

People light candles during a memorial service in front of Munster Cathedral (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A man who drove a van into a crowd in Munster had no licence for the gun with which he then killed himself, a German security official has said.

The 48-year-old German killed two people when he crashed into the crowd outside a popular bar in the western city on Saturday afternoon. He then fatally shot himself in the van.

Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, told WDR 5 radio that “he had no weapons licence. It was not a properly acquired weapon”.

Police have said that an email sent to a neighbour among others late last month contained “vague indications of suicidal thoughts, but no indications of a danger to other people.”

They said there was no indication of any political motive.

