Munster van attack driver had no licence for weapon

The 48-year-old German killed two people when he crashed into the crowd outside a popular bar in the western city on Saturday afternoon. He then fatally shot himself in the van.

Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, told WDR 5 radio that “he had no weapons licence. It was not a properly acquired weapon”.

Police have said that an email sent to a neighbour among others late last month contained “vague indications of suicidal thoughts, but no indications of a danger to other people.”