‘Multiple victims’ after shooting incidents in Texas

Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire in the area of Midland and Odessa.

Police in Odessa say one or possibly two suspects hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and were firing at random, hitting multiple people.

Active Shooter! Please Share! A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At... Posted by Odessa Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

“At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” Odessa police said in a posting on Facebook.

The Midland, Texas, Police Department said that another suspect was believed to be driving a gold-coloured vehicle and has a rifle.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lockdown.

Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

Odessa is about 20 miles south west of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles west of Dallas.

