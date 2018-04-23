Multiple injuries reported after van hits pedestrians in Toronto
A white van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs on Monday and police have taken the driver into custody, police said on Twitter.
Police in Canada's largest city initially said eight to 10 people had been injured but later said it was unclear exactly how many had been hurt or the extent of their injuries.
"Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries," police said on Twitter, adding that the incident occurred shortly before 13:27pm (17.27pm Irish time).
The pedestrians were struck in the northern part of the city, about 30 km (18 miles) from downtown, where the Group of Seven foreign ministers were meeting on Monday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials were investigating.
"We're still gathering information and as soon as we can, we'll share more information with Canadians," Mr Trudeau told reporters about an hour after news of the incident broke.
Officials have asked people to avoid the area.
Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the van apparently jumped the kerb, but the reason is not yet known.
Reuters