Multiple injuries reported after bomb explodes in Canada restaurant

At least 15 people are injured, with three of them understood to be in a critical condition.

The blast went off in an Indian restaurant at around 10.30pm Canadian time (3.30am Irish time).

Reuters reports two men were seen fleeing the scene.

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into the establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.

Mississauga is in Lake Ontario about 20 miles (32 km) west of Toronto.