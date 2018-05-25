Multiple injuries reported after bomb explodes in Canada restaurant
Police in Canada say multiple people have been injured after two suspects detonated a bomb in a restaurant in Mississauga, Canada.
At least 15 people are injured, with three of them understood to be in a critical condition.
Reuters reports two men were seen fleeing the scene.
The blast went off in an Indian restaurant at around 10.30pm Canadian time (3.30am Irish time).
Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into the establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.
Mississauga is in Lake Ontario about 20 miles (32 km) west of Toronto.
More to follow...
Online Editors