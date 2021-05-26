Multiple deaths reported after shooting at California railyard

There are multiple fatalities and injuries after a shooting at a railyard in California and the suspect is dead, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.
Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Russell Davis said he could not specify the number of deaths and injuries in the incident in San Jose.
He said the victims include Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) employees.
The shooting took place at a light rail facility next door to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a motorway from the airport.
The facility is a transit control centre that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.
The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.
Special agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.
“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter.
California governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was “in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely”.
