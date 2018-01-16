News World News

Multiple car crashes as heavy snow hits Czech Republic

The D1 route was blocked in several places following several accidents, many involving trucks.

By AP reporters

Heavy snow in the Czech Republic has caused dozens of car crashes and closed down the country’s major motorway.

The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute warned the snowfall was expected to hit six of the country’s 14 regions, mostly in eastern Czech Republic.

The D1 route, which links the capital Prague with the country’s east, was blocked at several places after multiple crashes, including several trucks.

Hundreds of accidents were reported (AP)

At least two people have been injured.

Regional traffic control officials say some 100 car crashes were reported on Tuesday in one south-eastern region, where the country’s second-largest city, Brno, is located.

