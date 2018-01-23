News World News

Tuesday 23 January 2018

Multiple American deaths during Taliban attack on Afghanistan hotel

US State Department officials would not give a precise number of American dead and wounded in the weekend attack.

The damaged exterior of Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel (Rahmat Gul/AP)
The damaged exterior of Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel (Rahmat Gul/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Multiple American citizens were killed and injured in the Taliban’s weekend attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, US sources said.

A State Department official would not give exact figures for either the US fatalities or injuries.

The State Department said the United States was sending “deepest condolences” to the families and friends of those killed and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Americans were among 22 people killed in the attack in the Afghan capital. An Afghan interior ministry official has said 14 were foreigners and eight were Afghans. More than 150 people were rescued or escaped.

The 13-hour weekend siege started on Saturday when Taliban militants in suicide vests stormed the hotel. It ended on Sunday.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News