Multiple American deaths during Taliban attack on Afghanistan hotel

A State Department official would not give exact figures for either the US fatalities or injuries.

The State Department said the United States was sending “deepest condolences” to the families and friends of those killed and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Americans were among 22 people killed in the attack in the Afghan capital. An Afghan interior ministry official has said 14 were foreigners and eight were Afghans. More than 150 people were rescued or escaped.