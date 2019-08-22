Mulberry poaches Ted Baker’s numbers man

Ted Baker’s finance director is to leave the company after 17 years to join luxury brand Mulberry.

Ted Baker’s finance director is to leave the company after 17 years to join luxury brand Mulberry.

Charles Anderson will take up his new role as group finance director at the bag-maker and fashion house in October.

He joined Ted Baker 17 years ago as head of finance before being made finance director in 2014, and has also held the role of company secretary.

Mulberry boss Thierry Andretta said: “We are delighted to welcome Charles to the Mulberry team. His experience of developing and overseeing a global finance function during a period of international expansion will be relevant as we grow Mulberry worldwide.”

It is another major change for Ted Baker’s management team, which saw the departure of its founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin earlier this year amid harassment allegations made against him.

Lindsay Page, formerly chief operating officer, has since taken on the role of CEO.

A representative said: “We wish Charles all the best with his future career. He leaves behind a strong team that will continue to help us further develop Ted as a global lifestyle brand. We are well under way with the appointment of a successor.”

At Mulberry, Mr Anderson will replace Neil Ritchie, who stepped down from the board in June.

Shares in Ted Baker were down 2.45% before lunchtime on Thursday, while Mulberry shares were up 0.85%.

PA Media