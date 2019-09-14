Mugabe to be honoured at state funeral in Zimbabwe

African heads of state and envoys are gathering to attend a state funeral for Zimbabwe’s founding president Robert Mugabe.

The former leader’s burial has been delayed for at least a month until a special mausoleum can be built for his remains.

The service and viewing of the body of Mr Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore aged 95, will be at the National Sports Stadium in the capital, Harare.

The occasion comes following the announcement by the Mugabe family and President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his burial will be postponed until a new edifice for his body can be constructed at the national Heroes’ Acre monument.

More than 10 African leaders and several former presidents are expected to attend Saturday’s ceremony at the 60,000-capacity stadium.

PA Media